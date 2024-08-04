Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,007.85.

Lam Research Stock Down 8.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $999.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.01.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 163.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.5% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

