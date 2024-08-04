Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MDXG opened at $6.46 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $953.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

