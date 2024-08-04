Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $32.93 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

