Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter.
Capstone Mining Stock Performance
Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Mining
- About the Markup Calculator
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.