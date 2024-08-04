Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Stock Performance

Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

