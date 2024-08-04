Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading Up 9.8%

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,307% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Capstone Stock Up 9.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

