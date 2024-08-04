Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 17.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $27.67. 3,766,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 1,452,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 23.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

