CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $114.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.