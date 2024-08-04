CCLA Investment Management Sells 412 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

