Celsius (CELH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,907 shares of company stock valued at $30,918,729. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.51.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

