Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COR. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $247.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

