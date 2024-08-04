Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.82

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 3256094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,822,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

