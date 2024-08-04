CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 26513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

CGX Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About CGX Energy

(Get Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.