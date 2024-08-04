Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.750-11.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.75-11.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.83.

Chart Industries Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $126.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

