Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.360 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLDT opened at $8.60 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $420.63 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

