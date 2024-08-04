Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

CAKE stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

