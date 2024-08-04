Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.7 %

CAKE opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 16.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.