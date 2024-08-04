Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

