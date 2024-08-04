Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $564.61 million for the quarter.
Chiba Bank Price Performance
Shares of CHBAY opened at $37.04 on Friday. Chiba Bank has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.
About Chiba Bank
