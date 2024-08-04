Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $564.61 million for the quarter.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

Shares of CHBAY opened at $37.04 on Friday. Chiba Bank has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

