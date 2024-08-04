Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

Chord Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.17. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

