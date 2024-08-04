Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

