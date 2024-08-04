Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cimpress Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,514 shares of company stock worth $1,295,536. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

