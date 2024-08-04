Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

CNK opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

