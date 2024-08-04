Citigroup Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $195.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSY. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of HSY opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $233.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

