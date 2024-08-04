Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 4,621 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

