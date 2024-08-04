Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NET stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,001,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

