Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.8 %

NET opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

