Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

