Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.9 %

CIGI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.