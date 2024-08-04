Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 4.7 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

