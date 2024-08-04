Comerica Bank Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 3.0 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.