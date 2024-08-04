Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $967,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $967,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $12,124,808. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

