Comerica Bank Purchases 26,577 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 371,564 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

