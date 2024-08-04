Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

LDOS stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

