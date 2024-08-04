Comerica Bank Sells 605 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Middleby worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth $7,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Middleby by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after buying an additional 288,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

