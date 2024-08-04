Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

