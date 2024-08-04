Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.97

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2443186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 300.03%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

