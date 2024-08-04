Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 310,386 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

