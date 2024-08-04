Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

ED stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $30,515,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

