Core Laboratories Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

