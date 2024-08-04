Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 3.2%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.74. 1,256,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,214,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Corning by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 740,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 610,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337,821 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.