Craig Hallum Boosts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $14.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

