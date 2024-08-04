Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $400.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $480.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.92 and its 200 day moving average is $532.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 19.15 and a quick ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 47.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

