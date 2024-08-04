Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%.
Crédit Agricole Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
