Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

