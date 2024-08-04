Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $65.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Macquarie from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of CRTO opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,411 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

