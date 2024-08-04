Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.62 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

