Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 4.7%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Currys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

