Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $7.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAC opened at $82.13 on Friday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

