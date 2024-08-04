DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.39. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

