Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

DAWN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock worth $874,173. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

