Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.80

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 146747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 78,669 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 126,092 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

